India sets global record with single-day rise in coronavirus cases By

NEW DELHI () – India’s single day tally of 78,761 coronavirus infections on Sunday was the highest reported by any nation since the pandemic began.

It surpassed a July 16 figure of 77,299 cases in the United States, a tally of official data showed.

The world’s second most populous nation is the third worst affected globally after the United States and Brazil, but its daily tallies have exceeded those of the other two countries for almost two weeks.

