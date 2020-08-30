India records 78,761 new cases worst single day spike in world

India has registered a record new 78,761 coronavirus cases in the past hours, the worst single-day spike in the world, as the government continues to further ease pandemic restrictions nationwide.

India now has the fastest-growing daily coronavirus caseload of any country in the world and has reported more than 75,000 infections for the fourth consecutive day.

Today’s surge has raised the country’s total virus tally to over 3.5 million and comes at a when India is reopening its subway networks and allowing sports and religious events in a limited manner from next month as part of efforts to revive the economy.

Schools and colleges will, however, remain closed until the end of September.