How to watch the UEFA Nations League 2020/21 competition online

We’ve got all of the details on how to live stream UEFA Nations League 2020/21 games online during the upcoming season no matter where you are in the world.

It feels like just yesterday that the 2019/20 season was wrapping up, but we’re already looking ahead to the 2020/21 season. In addition to domestic seasons like the Premier League restarting, one tournament set to kick-off this month is the UEFA Nations League with 55 national teams from across Europe competing.

The global pandemic put a pause on the majority of domestic seasons across Europe leading to a delayed end to the campaign. That delay also saw the planned Euro 2020 competition being postponed until next summer. If you were excited to see some international football, the UEFA Nations League has got you covered.

Portugal emerged as winners in the inaugural UEFA Nations League tournament in 2018 and will be looking to defend their title this season. Other hopefuls include France, England, Germany, Belgium, and Spain.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the UEFA Nations League 2020/21 season no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

How does the UEFA Nations League 2020/21 competition work?

The UEFA Nations League is a biennial competition that sees UEFA’s 55 national teams face off in a group-style competition. It replaces international friendly games in the calendar. It also gives teams a chance to compete for some silverware.

The format has been slightly rejigged for the 2020/21 edition of the competition which now sees the 55 UEFA national teams divided into four leagues, with Leagues A, B and C featuring 16 teams each, divided into four groups of four teams. League D features 7 teams divided into two groups, one containing four teams and the other containing three. The league placings were determined by ranking based on performance in the 2018 competition.

Promotion and relegation is possible between all of the leagues, giving all teams something to play for, and the winners of the four League A groups will progress to a knockout stage for the Nations League trophy itself.

FIFA World Cup qualification is also at play with the best-performing NAtions League teams gaining preferential placement in the qualifying process for the 2022 competition.

When does the UEFA Nations League 2020/21 competition start?

Matchday 1 for the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League is on Thursday, September 3, with several nations taking part. Fixtures run through September 8 with teams competing twice. Further group stage games will take place in October and November with the finals set to take place in June 2021. Relegation play-outs will take place in March 2022 to decide league placement ahead of the next iteration of the Nations League competition.

We’ve got all the info on how to watch this season’s UEFA Nations League action in your location below.

Watch the UEFA Nations League 2020/21 online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S. and UK broadcasters of the UEFA Nations League further down in this guide. If you’re looking to watch the action, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.

That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN’s are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick,

Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN

now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.