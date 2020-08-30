How the startup Farmers Business Network is trying to disrupt the largely brick-and-mortar $40B US farm supply business, while agri giants refuse to play along (Jacob Bunge/Wall Street Journal)

Jacob Bunge / Wall Street Journal:
How the startup Farmers Business Network is trying to disrupt the largely brick-and-mortar $40B US farm supply business, while agri giants refuse to play along — Farmers Business Network faces pressure from big suppliers as it tries to grow its online platform
