How a law professor became the target of posts on conservative sites, social media harassment, and PR firms hired by gig economy companies, for supporting AB5 (Dara Kerr/CNET)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Dara Kerr / CNET:

How a law professor became the target of posts on conservative sites, social media harassment, and PR firms hired by gig economy companies, for supporting AB5  —  Labor activists are targeted in a social media campaign as gig economy companies spend millions to prevent workers from becoming employees.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR