Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 24–30 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
7

YFI surges to $38K, BTC comeback predictions, Ryanair CEO’s fury: Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 24–30

YFI price soars to $38,800 hitting $1 billion market cap Can it go higher?

Yearn.finances founder, Andre Cronje, has warned that YFI tokens are worthless but this hasnt stopped them from rising even higher over the weekend.

YFI surged by more than 75% in 24 hours achieving a new all-time high of $38,883. (Prices have cooled since then, falling to $29,876 at the time of writing.)

History shows price may take 312 months to finally break $20,000

I would never invest one cent in Bitcoin, says Ryanair CEO

China plans to use its digital yuan at the 2022 Winter Olympics Games

Starbucks (NASDAQ:) lets customers trace their coffees provenance from bean to brew

Bitcoin price to $500,000: Winklevoss lays out ultimate bullish case

FBI and Tesla (NASDAQ:) thwart $4 million Bitcoin ransomware plot

A major dark web marketplace has been offline for days, and no one knows why

Ministers used influence to pilfer millions in alleged Ponzi scheme

Crypto mass adoption will be here when [fill in the blank]

Journeys in blockchain: Dan Held of Kraken

From dream to nightmare: Belarus crackdown has tech firms restless

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR