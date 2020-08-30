Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 24–30 By Cointelegraph

YFI surges to $38K, BTC comeback predictions, Ryanair CEO’s fury: Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 24–30
YFI price soars to $38,800 hitting $1 billion market cap Can it go higher?
Yearn.finances founder, Andre Cronje, has warned that YFI tokens are worthless but this hasnt stopped them from rising even higher over the weekend.
YFI surged by more than 75% in 24 hours achieving a new all-time high of $38,883. (Prices have cooled since then, falling to $29,876 at the time of writing.)
History shows price may take 312 months to finally break $20,000
I would never invest one cent in Bitcoin, says Ryanair CEO
China plans to use its digital yuan at the 2022 Winter Olympics Games
Starbucks (NASDAQ:) lets customers trace their coffees provenance from bean to brew
Bitcoin price to $500,000: Winklevoss lays out ultimate bullish case
FBI and Tesla (NASDAQ:) thwart $4 million Bitcoin ransomware plot
A major dark web marketplace has been offline for days, and no one knows why
Ministers used influence to pilfer millions in alleged Ponzi scheme
Crypto mass adoption will be here when [fill in the blank]
Journeys in blockchain: Dan Held of Kraken
From dream to nightmare: Belarus crackdown has tech firms restless
