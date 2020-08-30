Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

Federal government launches consultation on repurposing 3800Mhz spectrum

Spotify Canada offering free Google Nest Mini to Premium subscribers

Alberta government offers support for Edmonton-Calgary hyperloop project

Quebec won’t deploy ‘COVID Alert’ app in province for now

53 percent of Canadians admit to using a phone while driving: study

Here’s what’s coming to Crave in September 2020

Bell, Telus and Rogers continue to offer $75 20GB data promo plans

The Boys Season 2 cements the superhero series as must-watch TV

Google’s Pixel 4a 5G renders leak phone from all angles

National Film Board of Canada launches digital hub for COVID-19 pandemic stories

VMedia expresses ‘dismay’ at Cabinet’s stance on CRTC’s wholesale rates

Fitbit unveils new ‘Sense’ smartwatch, Versa 3 and Inspire 2

Distillery District in Toronto now offers complimentary public Wi-Fi

Shaw opening new locations across B.C. and Alberta as part of retail expansion

Foodora couriers in Canada to receive $3.46 million settlement

Waze rolls out Google Assistant integration in Canada

