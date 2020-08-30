Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
5

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Federal government launches consultation on repurposing 3800Mhz spectrum
  • Spotify Canada offering free Google Nest Mini to Premium subscribers
  • Alberta government offers support for Edmonton-Calgary hyperloop project
  • Quebec won’t deploy ‘COVID Alert’ app in province for now
  • 53 percent of Canadians admit to using a phone while driving: study
  • Here’s what’s coming to Crave in September 2020
  • Bell, Telus and Rogers continue to offer $75 20GB data promo plans
  • The Boys Season 2 cements the superhero series as must-watch TV
  • Google’s Pixel 4a 5G renders leak phone from all angles
  • National Film Board of Canada launches digital hub for COVID-19 pandemic stories
  • VMedia expresses ‘dismay’ at Cabinet’s stance on CRTC’s wholesale rates
  • Fitbit unveils new ‘Sense’ smartwatch, Versa 3 and Inspire 2
  • Distillery District in Toronto now offers complimentary public Wi-Fi
  • Shaw opening new locations across B.C. and Alberta as part of retail expansion
  • Foodora couriers in Canada to receive $3.46 million settlement
  • Waze rolls out Google Assistant integration in Canada

The post Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week appeared first on .

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR