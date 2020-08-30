Here’s Proof Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Will Always Reign Supreme at the VMAs

The 2010 VMAs will always be remembered for Gaga’s infamous meat dress, her third and final ensemble of the evening. After sweeping eight of the 13 categories she was nominated in, Gaga spoke to Ellen DeGeneres about the inspiration behind the daring look.

“I, as you know,” she told Ellen, “am the most judgment-free human being on Earth. However, it has many interpretations. But for me this evening it’s that if we don’t stand up for what we believe in, if we don’t fight for our rights, pretty soon we’re gonna have as much rights as the meat on our bones. And I am not a piece of meat.”