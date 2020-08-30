Hawthorn’s Jonathon Patton urged to change his body, says Matthew Lloyd

Essendon legend Matthew Lloyd has urged Jonathon Patton to “streamline” his body if he’s to have any hopes of overcoming his recent string of injuries.

Patton’s season remains in doubt after scans revealed on Friday he had torn the plantaris tendon in his right leg during Thursday’s loss to Essendon.

It’s a major sigh of relief for both forward and the club with concerns at the time that Patton may have suffered an Achilles tendon injury.

The Hawthorn forward was playing in his second game back after overcoming a hamstring injury he suffered earlier in the season.

Jonathon Patton (Getty)

The 27-year-old in his 95-game career has twice ruptured his ACL. Both injuries were back in his previous stint with the GWS Giants in 2013 and 2018.

Two-time All-Australian Nathan Brown said Patton’s priority right now should be to focus on next season and getting his body right for Round 1.

“The great thing he has is another two years on his contract,” Brown told Nine’s Sunday Footy Show.

“He’s got time to get his body right. Round 1 next year should be his aim.”

However, Lloyd said Patton should make a few calls around the league to guys like Charlie Dixon and Christian Petracca who have stunned footy fans this season with their conditioning and physical appearance.

The Essendon great suggested Patton should “streamline” his body if he’s to have any hopes playing in the AFL moving forward.

“If I was him, I’d be ringing Charlie Dixon and Christian Petracca and asking them how they went about it,” Lloyd said.

“Because I reckon he needs to streamline his body and I think it could help his longevity in the game because I reckon that’s something those two have done.

“I’ve seen Jobe Watson do it and I reckon he might need to change his body. I think Jordan Lewis has done it. Luke Hodge has done it.

“I think Jonathon Patton’s the next one who needs to do it to make something of his career.”

Patton suffers another injury