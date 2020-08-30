Happy Hour 292: iPad Air 4 design, Apple Watch GymKit, iPhone 12 rumors

There’s a new iPad Air 4 on the way, Apple Watch GymKit is real, and Benjamin and Zac unpack the week in iPhone 12 and iPad Air 4 rumors. Tune in at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT:

Alleged iPad Air 4 pamphlet shows new full-screen design, Touch ID power button, USB-C

Apple Watch Series 6 and new iPad models appear in Eurasian filings

iPadOS 14 now lets you interact with Siri and apps at the same time

Report: Apple TV+ to add augmented reality bonus content next year

Apple reportedly acquires VR startup ‘Spaces’

Users can now create Shortcuts to switch accounts on Apple TV with iOS 14 and tvOS 14

Rumors: Images claim to show iPhone 12 Pro Max camera features, 120hz display settings, notch size

Apple releases iOS 14 public beta 6 with time picker changes, Spatial Audio toggle, more

Bloomberg: Apple developing ‘less ambitious’ wireless charger following AirPower cancellation

Apple updates iMovie for iPhone, iPad, and Mac with new filters, soundtracks, and more

Apple unveils Final Cut Pro X update with proxy workflow improvements, performance upgrades, more

Judge temporarily restrains Apple from blocking Unreal Engine, Fortnite ban upheld for now

Which U.S. states are using Apple’s Exposure Notification API for COVID-19 contact tracing?

