Happy Hour 292: iPad Air 4 design, Apple Watch GymKit, iPhone 12 rumors

There's a new iPad Air 4 on the way, Apple Watch GymKit is real, and Benjamin and Zac unpack the week in iPhone 12 and iPad Air 4 rumors.
- Alleged iPad Air 4 pamphlet shows new full-screen design, Touch ID power button, USB-C
- Apple Watch Series 6 and new iPad models appear in Eurasian filings
- iPadOS 14 now lets you interact with Siri and apps at the same time
- Report: Apple TV+ to add augmented reality bonus content next year
- Apple reportedly acquires VR startup ‘Spaces’
- Users can now create Shortcuts to switch accounts on Apple TV with iOS 14 and tvOS 14
- Rumors: Images claim to show iPhone 12 Pro Max camera features, 120hz display settings, notch size
- Apple releases iOS 14 public beta 6 with time picker changes, Spatial Audio toggle, more
- Bloomberg: Apple developing ‘less ambitious’ wireless charger following AirPower cancellation
- Apple updates iMovie for iPhone, iPad, and Mac with new filters, soundtracks, and more
- Apple unveils Final Cut Pro X update with proxy workflow improvements, performance upgrades, more
- Judge temporarily restrains Apple from blocking Unreal Engine, Fortnite ban upheld for now
- Which U.S. states are using Apple’s Exposure Notification API for COVID-19 contact tracing?
