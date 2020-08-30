Handy package tracking app OneTracker doesn’t need to scan your emails

If you’re someone who receives a lot of packages, having a package tracking app on your phone is a great way to keep on top of them.

I often receive packages for work — even more so during the COVID-19 pandemic. Usually, I’d keep the tracking email in my inbox so I could check the tracking number now and then. However, after months of cluttering up my inbox with tracking emails, I decided to get a package tracker app. Since most package trackers work by scanning your email, I found they didn’t work for me because I use different emails for work and personal life. Plus, I wasn’t a fan of surrendering my whole inbox just to track packages.

Eventually, I stumbled across OneTracker, a free package tracking app that gets just about everything right. First up, the app doesn’t need email access to track your packages. Instead, OneTracker assigns each account a unique email address. Users then forward tracking emails to the unique address and OneTracker automatically gathers the tracking details and loads it into your app. This feature alone made OneTracker a winner for me since I could use the forwarding address across multiple email accounts and have all my tracking in one app.

OneTracker isn’t the only app to offer email forwarding, but others hide the feature behind a subscription or other paywall. With OneTracker, it’s available for free (there is a $5.49 ‘Premium upgrade’ that removes ads from OneTracker and unlocks future premium features).

Along with the above email forwarding feature — which for me, is plenty of reason to use OneTracker on its own — the app also offers support for over 80 mail carriers worldwide. That includes UPS, FedEx, DHL, Canada Post and more. OneTracker offers push notifications for important tracking events, plus there are no limits on the number of notifications users can receive.

The app includes a handy barcode scanner and clipboard reader for detecting and adding packages. Each package gets a handy information screen with a map of its last known location, the tracking number, how users added it and a list of tracking events.

Finally, OneTracker works great across multiple devices. This particular piece may not be a big deal for most, but for someone like me who switches between several devices often, having apps that work across multiple phones is a big deal. You can log in to OneTracker on iOS or Android and sync your packages across platforms.

All in all, I’ve found OneTracker to be quite a handy app that meets my needs exceptionally well. It will definitely be a mainstay on my phone going forward. If you’re in the market for a great package tracker, OneTracker is the way to go.

You can download OneTracker for free on the App Store and Play Store. For now, OneTracker is only available as an app, but the developer is working on a web interface, too.