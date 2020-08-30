Great white shark takes bite out of Forster fisherman’s boat

A fisherman on the NSW Mid-North Coast got more than he bargained for when a great white shark took a chunk out of his boat during a feeding frenzy.

Dean Butler was fishing for snapper in waters off the coast of Forster this afternoon, when he spotted more than a dozen sharks feeding on a whale carcass nearby.

“Including a really big great white and a really big tiger shark – like 400kg a piece, easy,” Mr Butler told .

Shark attacks Forster fisherman boat during whale feeding frenzy (Dean Butler / )

With the feeding frenzy happening just metres from his boat, Mr Butler pulled out his phone and started recording.

The footage shows the sharks feeding on the lifeless whale, but then one turns and launches towards Mr Butler’s boat, taking a bite out of the propeller.

“The only two bites I got all day were of those sharks eating my boat,” Mr Butler joked.

When the shark retreated a little distance, Mr Butler took the opportunity to get some space between it and his boat.

“I’m glad I found it in the daylight, because you could easily hit that in the dark running — to come out of your boat and be surrounded by those guys would be pretty scary,” Mr Butler said.