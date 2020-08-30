Google adds Cast support to Meet, launches beta version of Duo for Android TV – Latest News

Internet search giant Google has announced that it is going to add new features to two of its video conferencing apps — Google Meet and Google Duo.

Firstly, Google will roll out Google Meet on Cast support that will allow Google Meet users to use the app on their smart TVs or smart displays. This feature will help Meet users access their group calls on a bigger screen.

Google said that in order to use this feature, users will need to update to the latest version of Chrome and make sure that their Chromecast device also has the latest firmware installed.

“Google Cast functionality is available for all Meet users, and casting works on Chromecast, TVs with built-in Chromecasts and Nest displays,” said the company in a blog post.

Secondly, Google is also launching a beta app of the Google Duo platform on Android TV in the coming weeks “in an effort to bring the video calling experience to more parts of your home.”

This feature will allow users to attend one-on-one and group calls from their TV. For those users who do not have a camera built-in to their TVs can do so by plugging in a USB camera.

For those unaware, earlier this month a report by 9to5Google claimed that Google is planning to shut down its Duo app now that it has merged the Meet app with Gmail. The report, citing sources, claims that the Meet app will be revamped with some of the features of Google Duo like end-to-end encryption, phone contacting users for video, 3D effects etc.

As per the report, this likely move by Google is linked to the fact that the company has placed its consumer communication services in the hands of G Suite head Javier Soltero.

