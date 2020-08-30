Gold Coast police ‘confident’ they will find body of missing mum

Police are “confident” they will find the remains of a missing Queensland mum on a property in the Gold Coast hinterland.

Ms Greer, 32, vanished in January 2012 after she dropped her daughter at a friend’s house, before driving west to see her boyfriend Les “Grumpy” Sharman on January 18, 2012.

Police are “very hopeful” of locating Tina Greer’s remains at a Gold Coast Hinterland property. (Nine)

Ms Greer was last seen at a Beechmont Road home in the Gold Coast hinterland about 2pm that day.

Ms Greer’s car was found on a dirt road near Governor’s Chair Lookout in the Scenic Rim region on January 21 that year.

Despite extensive searches in the area, including in nearby Lake Moogerah, Ms Greer’s body has never been found.

Officers believe the now deceased Sharman killed Ms Greer, Detective Inspector Damien Hansen said this morning.

Tina Greer went missing in 2012. (Supplied)

He said officers were optimistic the search of the property would lead to closure for Ms Greer’s family.

“I’m very hopeful that we’ll locate it (Ms Greer’s remains) and I’m also very confident that we will be able to … prosecute people for this offence,” Insp. Hansen said.

He said officers were working on credible information “not just an anonymous tip-off”.

Insp. Hansen said police believe Ms Greer was murdered elsewhere and brought to the property with the help of others.

He said Sharman was a “feared” man and more people may have come forward after his death.

In January this year officers investigating Ms Greer’s disappearance broadened the reward to $250,000 for any fresh details surrounding the suspected cold case murder.

The scope of the reward has since been expanded to include any information which could assist in locating Ms Greer’s remains or which leads to the conviction of a person or persons who acted as an accessory to her murder.