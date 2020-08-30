Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million: tally By

© . FILE PHOTO: People have their temperature checked before attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art on their first day open since closing due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak
() – Global coronavirus cases surged past 25 million on Sunday, according to a tally, revealing steady growth in the pandemic as its epicentre shifts again.
India’s daily new case numbers have surpassed those of the United States and Brazil, the two countries worst hit by the pandemic, for more than three weeks.
Around the world, there have been more than 840,000 deaths, considered a lagging indicator given the two-week incubation period of the virus.
