‘Glampervans’: The surprising UK winner of the COVID-19 pandemic

During the coronavirus pandemic the need for social distancing in the UK has led to a big increase in sales of campervans, or glampervans if you”re budget allows it.

For those who can afford it, they’re becoming a must-have accessory that offers comfort and flexibility.

Top-end models come in at around 100,000 euros, or of course, you could rent one.

“Campervan holidays are really the thing this summer and we’ve seen a massive increase in enquiries and bookings,” says Lucy Caille, the co-founder and Managing Director of GlamperRV.

“And it means people can go away, they can be socially distant, they can be isolated, they can also work from their holiday or from their motorhome. So, it really ticks all the boxes.”

But it doesn’t have to cost a fortune. You can always create a classic for less if you’re prepared to get your hands dirty and indulge in a labour of love.

That’s exactly what Alison Corrick did.

“Basically, we decided to buy a campervan and we found one that was basically just a shell, so we decided to restore it completely,” she says.

“It literally had a steering wheel, two front seats and that was it. And then we basically kitted it out all inside for all of us to go on holiday with. But then decided to hire it out, for weddings.”

Su Seven undertook a similar project and now calls to her VW Transporter Caravelle the Purple Emporium. It’s not super-luxury, but it is lockdown friendly.

“It was very nice,” says Su.

“We could drive to the forest or we could drive to the beach, and we wouldn’t be near anybody at all. We could keep to ourselves, but still be in our own little lockdown in the van, essentially.”

The Purple Emporium starts first , gets you from A to B, and it’s got a sofa in the back.