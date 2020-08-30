Germany’s Scholz condemns far-right flags outside parliament By

Matilda Coleman
FRANKFURT () – Olaf Scholz, a candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor, on Sunday condemned protestors who stormed the steps of Germany’s Reichstag parliament building, some of them holding far-right flags.

The protestors gathered on Saturday to demonstrate against coronavirus curbs.

“It is unacceptable that some now appear in front of the Bundestag building, the Reichstag building, the most important symbol of our democracy, the parliament, with symbols from a bad dark past, flags that have nothing to do with our modern democracy,” Scholz said.

