Genelia Deshmukh tests COVID negative after being in isolation for 21 days

Genelia Deshmukh took to her social media account last evening and shared with us something related to her health. The actress was tested COVID positive 21 days ago and was asymptomatic. Fortunately now Genelia has been tested negative and is back home, but the actress decided to share her feelings about what she went through in the last 21 days.



Genelia shared a note where she explained that the 21 days of isolation is what killed her. The actress being away from her family, husband and kids surely made her sad and it is this what she pens down in this note. She begins by saying, “Hi, I was tested covid positive three weeks ago. I was asymptomatic for last 21 days. With God’s grace I tested covid negative today.” It is then that the actress talks about the isolation period and how difficult it got for her, “As much as I count my blessings that my battle with the disease has been much easier but at the same time I must admit that these last 21 days in isolation have been the most challenging for me to deal with. No amount of FaceTime & digital immersion can kill the evil of loneliness. I am happy to be back with my family and loved ones. Surround yourselves with love… that’s true strength and it’s all one needs.” She ends the note by saying, “Test early, eat healthy, stay fit – the only way to fight this monster.’

— Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) August 29, 2020







Genelia Desmukh is often seen on social media sharing videos and pictures with her kids. She loves to write poems for her children and no wonder it must have been a tough time for the actress to stay away from her darlings and her loving husband Riteish Deshmukh.