French armed forces minister says senior officer investigated over ‘breach of security’ By

© . French Defence Minister Parly visits blast site in Beirut
PARIS () – French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly confirmed on Sunday that a senior officer had been put under investigation over a suspected breach of security.
According to Europe 1 radio, an officer based in Italy and stationed with NATO is suspected of having transmitted sensitive documents to the Russian secret services.
“A senior officer is under investigation for … breach of security,” French armed forces minister Florence Parly told Europe 1 radio, while declining to give more details.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.