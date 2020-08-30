French armed forces minister says senior officer investigated over ‘breach of security’ By

© . French Defence Minister Parly visits blast site in Beirut



PARIS () – French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly confirmed on Sunday that a senior officer had been put under investigation over a suspected breach of security.

According to Europe 1 radio, an officer based in Italy and stationed with NATO is suspected of having transmitted sensitive documents to the Russian secret services.

“A senior officer is under investigation for … breach of security,” French armed forces minister Florence Parly told Europe 1 radio, while declining to give more details.