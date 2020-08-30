Formula 1 live stream: How to watch the Belgian Grand Prix online from anywhere

The Belgian Grand Prix is the 7th round in the F1 2020 Calendar and at this point, we’re more than halfway through the season. The Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps hosted its first Grand Prix almost 100 years ago in 1925 and the circuit, which is commonly referred to as the Spa, is a favorite among Formula 1 drivers. The Spa is located in Belgium’s Ardennes Forest and the track has 19 turns with a circuit length of 4.352 miles, making it Formula 1’s longest circuit on the calendar. In the words of Lewis Hamilton who won the Belgian Grand Prix last year, “They don’t build tracks like this anymore”.

As for the standings going into the seventh race of this year’s F1 season, Lewis Hamilton currently holds the top spot with 132 points, 4 wins and 5 podiums. Max Verstappen is just behind Hamilton with 95 points, 1 win and 5 podiums and Valtteri Bottas has 89 points, 1 win and 5 podiums as well. In terms of the constructor standings, Mercedes currently ranks 1st followed by Red Bull and Racing Point.

Just like at the Spanish Grand Prix, each driver will get two sets of hard tires, three sets of medium tires and four sets of soft tires for this weekend’s race.

While Verstappen managed to overtake Hamilton and earn first place at Formula 1’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Hamilton once again took first at the Spanish Grand Prix to earn his fourth 1st place finish this season. Will Verstappen be able to turn the tide in his favor at the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend or will Hamilton win the race for the second year in a row?

Whether you’re closely following the 2020 Formula 1 season or just want to tune in to see all the action at the Spa this weekend, we’ll show you exactly how to watch the 2020 Belgian Grand Prix on TV or online from anywhere in the world.

Beligan Grand Prix – When and where?

The 2020 Belgian Grand Prix will be held at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot, Belgium from August 28-30. The Belgian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, August 30 and the race will begin at 9:10am ET, 6:10am PT, 2:10pm BST and 11:10pm AEST.

How to watch the Belgian Grand Prix from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch the 2020 Belgian Grand Prix in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you’re currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won’t be able to watch this weekend’s Formula 1 racing.

That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

