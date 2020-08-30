Formula 1 live stream: How to watch the Belgian Grand Prix online from anywhere

The 2020 Formula 1 season continues after a two week break following the Spanish Grand Prix and this weekend teams and drivers will head to Belgium where they’ll race at the legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.
The Belgian Grand Prix is the 7th round in the F1 2020 Calendar and at this point, we’re more than halfway through the season. The Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps hosted its first Grand Prix almost 100 years ago in 1925 and the circuit, which is commonly referred to as the Spa, is a favorite among Formula 1 drivers. The Spa is located in Belgium’s Ardennes Forest and the track has 19 turns with a circuit length of 4.352 miles, making it Formula 1’s longest circuit on the calendar. In the words of Lewis Hamilton who won the Belgian Grand Prix last year, “They don’t build tracks like this anymore”.
As for the standings going into the seventh race of this year’s F1 season, Lewis Hamilton currently holds the top spot with 132 points, 4 wins and 5 podiums. Max Verstappen is just behind Hamilton with 95 points, 1 win and 5 podiums and Valtteri Bottas has 89 points, 1 win and 5 podiums as well. In terms of the constructor standings, Mercedes currently ranks 1st followed by Red Bull and Racing Point.
Just like at the Spanish Grand Prix, each driver will get two sets of hard tires, three sets of medium tires and four sets of soft tires for this weekend’s race.
While Verstappen managed to overtake Hamilton and earn first place at Formula 1’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Hamilton once again took first at the Spanish Grand Prix to earn his fourth 1st place finish this season. Will Verstappen be able to turn the tide in his favor at the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend or will Hamilton win the race for the second year in a row?
Whether you’re closely following the 2020 Formula 1 season or just want to tune in to see all the action at the Spa this weekend, we’ll show you exactly how to watch the 2020 Belgian Grand Prix on TV or online from anywhere in the world.
Beligan Grand Prix – When and where?
The 2020 Belgian Grand Prix will be held at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot, Belgium from August 28-30. The Belgian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, August 30 and the race will begin at 9:10am ET, 6:10am PT, 2:10pm BST and 11:10pm AEST.
How to watch the Belgian Grand Prix from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch the 2020 Belgian Grand Prix in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you’re currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won’t be able to watch this weekend’s Formula 1 racing.
That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
Live stream the Belgian Grand Prix in the U. S.
If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you’ll be able to watch the Belgian Grand Prix on ESPN. The network will show the race on ESPN beginning at 9:05am ET / 6:05am PT on Sunday. However, if you happen to miss the race, ESPN will show it again at 1pm ET / 10am PT on ESPN2 as well as at 4pm ET / 1pm PT on ESPNEWS.
Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch the Belgian Grand Prix on ESPN. Don’t worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to the network so you watch the practice sessions and qualifying online. We’ve listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
- Hulu with Live TV – $54.99 per month – As well as giving you access to ESPN, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- Sling TV – $30 per month – In order to get access to ESPN, you’ll have to sign up for Sling TV’s Sling Orange package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.
- YouTube TV – $65 per month – YouTube TV gives you access to ESPN as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.
- AT,amp;T TV Now – $65 per month – AT,amp;T TV Now may be more expensive than the competition but in addition to ESPN you also get access to HBO with your plan. The service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
Watch the Belgian Grand Prix in Canada
Canadian Formula 1 fans will be able to watch the Belgian Grand Prix on TSN and the network’s coverage of the race will begin at 9:05am ET / 6:05am PT on Sunday on TSN 1, 4 and 5. You can also stream the whole race online via the TSN app on your smartphone or tablet.
If you’re not a TSN subscriber yet, you can get access to the network’s content for as little as $4.99 for a TSN Direct Day Pass or $19.99 for a monthly streaming subscription.
Live stream the Belgian Grand Prix in the UK
If you live in the UK and have a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to watch the Belgian Grand Prix on the network’s dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel. You can also stream the full race on your smartphone or table with the Sky Go app. Sky Sports will begin its coverage of the Belgian Grand Prix at 12:30pm BST on Sunday and the race itself will start at 2:10pm BST.
Don’t want to commit to a Sky Sports subscription just to watch the Belgian Grand Prix, don’t worry as you can watch the whole event live on NOW TV with a Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.99 or a Sky Sports Month Pass for £33.99. NOW TV will also let you stream the races on your computer, smartphone, smart TV or other streaming devices.
How to watch the Belgian Grand Prix in Australia
Formula 1 fans in Australia that have a Foxtel cable package will be able to catch all the action at this year’s Belgian Grand Prix on Fox Sports. The network will show the race at 11:05pm AEST on Sunday evening but there will be replays at 12pm AEST and at 7:30pm on Monday if you happen to miss the race.
If you’re not a Foxtel subscriber and still want to watch the Belgian Grand Prix, you can watch the entire event on Kayo Sports. The service costs between $25 and $35 per month depending on the package you choose but new customers can take advantage of Kayo Sports’ 14-day free trial to watch the 2020 Belgian Grand Prix.
Belgian Grand Prix Teams and Drivers
Mercedes
- Lewis Hamilton – #44
- Valtteri Bottas – #77
Ferrari
- Sebastian Vettel – #5
- Charles Leclerc – #16
Red Bull
- Alex Albon – #23
- Max Verstappen – #33
McLaren
- Lando Norris – #4
- Carlos Sainz – #55
Renault
- Daniel Ricciardo – #3
- Esteban Ocon – #31
Toro Rosso
- Pierre Gasly – #10
- Daniil Kvyat – #26
Racing Point
- Sergio Perez – #11
- Lance Stroll – #18
Alfa Romeo
- Kimi Raikkonen – #7
- Antonio Giovinazzi – #99
Haas
- Romain Grosjean – #8
- Kevin Magnussen – #20
Williams
- George Russell – #63
- Nicholas Latifi – #6
