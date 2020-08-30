Former prime minister John Howard ‘recuperating at home’ after appendicitis surgery at Royal North Shore Hospital

Former prime minister John Howard has been released from hospital.

“Mr Howard was discharged over the weekend. He is recuperating at home,”‘ a spokesman told today.

John Howard gives a press conference at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Offices in Sydney in 2019. (Nine – Jessica Hromas)

“He is most grateful for the wonderful attention he received from the surgeons, other medical and nursing staff at the Royal North Shore Hospital.”

Mr Howard served as Australia’s 25th prime minister between 1996 and 2007 — the second-longest term in office held by a national leader.

He was leader of the Liberal Party from 1985 to 1989 and again from 1995 to 2007.