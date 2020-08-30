Flyers’ Oskar Lindblom skates in warmups, will not play in Game 4

Trailing 2-1 in their second round, best-of-seven series, the Flyers got some much-needed inspiration during warm-ups before Game 4 against the Islanders.

Oskar Lindblom, who hasn’t played an NHL game since Dec. 7, 2019, after it was announced he was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare form of cancer that grows in the bones or soft tissue around the bones, dressed and participated in the team’s warm-up.

At the time of his diagnosis, he was tied for the team lead with 11 goals and was on pace for a career season on the scoresheet. In his third NHL season, he had already surpassed his previous highs with three power-play goals and four power-play points.

Following the diagnosis, the NHL united under the hashtag #OSKARSTRONG.

Earlier on Sunday, coach Alain Vigneault was asked if there would be lineup changes.

“We’re still in the process,” he said, possibly foreshadowing, although Lindblom will not lace them up for the game. “Obviously because of the NHL protocol here, I can’t comment on player availability. I would say (to) tune in tonight and find out.”

At about 5:30 p.m. ET, the team tweeted out the following images, hinting at Lindblom’s participation.

Lindblom completed chemotherapy at the beginning of July and, after signing a three-year, $9 million contract on July 22, was named to the Flyers’ roster for the Stanley Cup playoffs. A finalist for the 2020 Masterton Trophy, he joined the team during its first-round matchup with the Canadiens.

“To be honest, I have no idea,” Lindblom said when asked on Aug. 16 regarding his return to the lineup. “It can take just a couple of weeks, some months, I don’t know yet. We’ll see how I feel when I start skating here for real with the team and we’ll take it from there. I’m not going to stress anything here; just take it slow and see what happens.

“I think it’s a little bit of everything here. I just feel like I need to be strong enough that I can put myself in a situation where I’m good enough to play. I don’t want to be out there if I’m not going to help the team or put myself in a tough spot. As long as I feel ready and my body is strong enough, I think I would put myself out there, but otherwise, I’ll keep practicing and work myself up.”