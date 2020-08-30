Flurry of success for progressive hopefuls in congressional races may fail in Massachusetts By

2/2 © . United States Senate Democratic candidate Joe Kennedy III votes in Newton



By Richard Cowan

WASHINGTON () – A solid year for progressive Democrats who have defeated at least three incumbents in the U.S. Congress in the primaries could flounder this week in Massachusetts, where three party stalwarts set out to fend off rivals.

The progressive model for success has seen a series of mostly young, sometimes minority candidates ousting the older establishment incumbents. But Tuesday’s highlight race turns things upside down with an older and veteran lawmaker reclaiming the progressive mantle of his youngest challenger.

Senator Ed Markey, 74, appeared to be holding back Rep. Joe Kennedy III, 39, by touting the legislative battles he has fought for more than four decades in the House of Representatives and the Senate on issues such as nuclear disarmament and climate change.

With the campaign slogan “it’s not your age, it’s the age of your ideas that’s important,” Markey has earned the endorsement of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whose own victory in the primaries in 2018 led to her becoming on one of the most recognizable faces. from the progressive wing of the Democrats.

A Suffolk University poll conducted Aug. 23-25 ​​gave Markey a 51% to 41% lead over Kennedy.

Markey’s strong performance in the polls belies the earlier success of aggressive young Democratic rivals, some of them minorities, who led concerns about climate change and racial injustice to victory over older establishment lawmakers. Some Republican rulers have faced similar challenges from the right. [L1N2FS239]

This crop of Democratic candidates took a page off the right-wing “Tea Party” uprising a decade ago, albeit in fewer numbers.

“The broader dynamic is this: Democratic insurgencies in the primaries come from the left,” said Jeffrey Berry, a professor of political science at Tufts University.

Berry noted that it is Markey who has effectively managed to reclaim that place, thus positioning his opponent, the grandson of assassinated US Senator Robert F. Kennedy, as the establishment candidate, even though men are “two ideological peas in it. sheath.”

Progressive ideas (NYSE 🙂 have taken hold within the Democratic Party well beyond the U.S. Congressional elections, as evidenced by the success of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in influencing Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign on issues ranging from climate change to healthcare.

On Tuesday, political observers will also be watching the fate of two longtime Massachusetts Democrats.

Rep. Richard Neal, chairman of the powerful Ways and Means tax writing committee, is being challenged by Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse, and physician Robbie Goldstein is attempting to overthrow Rep. Stephen Lynch. Both challengers appeared to be having uphill fights.

Even in defeat, some of this year’s crop of Democratic insurgents proved tenacious.

Initial results of a race in late June in New York showed too close competition between Rep. Carolyn Maloney and challenger Suraj Patel. Maloney delayed declaring victory until early August and Patel did not back down until Thursday, more than two months after the vote.

Patel promised to work with other progressives, saying in his award statement: “There are dozens of offices at the local level in 2021; for anyone considering running for office, my team and I are ready to help you challenge the status quo.”