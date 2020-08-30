Female terrorist caught with ISIS bomb making guide back behind bars over phone rap

A convicted terrorist who downloaded ISIS bomb making materials is back behind bars after she obtained a smartphone without telling police just days after she was released on probation.

Jade Campbell was first charged with making a bomb hoax in 2016 and jailed the following year for downloading an ISIS magazine and trying to obtain a second passport.

The 29-year-old, from Tooting, south London, was released in November last year, but recalled to prison less than two months later for possessing a smartphone in breach of her probation licence.

She obtained the phone and obtained two mobile numbers and two email accounts without telling police, thereby breaching a counter terrorism order.

A Met Police counter terrorism probe uncovered her actions just days after her release last year.

Officers rearrested her on January 6 on four counts of breaching Part 4 of the Counter Terrorism Act 2008 notification order.

Having been summoned from prison, she pleaded guilty to all four offences at Westminster Magistrates Court in July and was sentenced on Friday to a year behind bars.

Detective Chief Superintendent Alexis Boon, from the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “Notification orders serve a serious purpose and are an important tool to help keep the public safe from harm.







(Image: SWNS)



He added: “The Met’s counter terrorism investigation established that little more than a week after her release, Campbell had breached the notification order she was subject to. Less than two months later, following the Met’s investigation, she was recalled to prison for also breaching her probation license.”

Detectives first arrested Campbell on suspicion of making a bomb hoax on 6 August 2016. The charge was dropped, but the judge ordered it to lie on file.

But when officers arrested Campbell, they seized her mobile phone and found that she had downloaded a copy of an ISIS-produced magazine containing articles on encryption, “What to expect in jihad” and bomb-making instructions.

They arrested her for this offence on November 1 2016, having already arrested her on September 10 2016 for applying for a replacement passport when she already had one.