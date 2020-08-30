FDA commissioner says willing to fast-track COVID-19 vaccine: FT By

© . FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump holds a news conference in Washington
() – The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is willing to fast-track a COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible, the Financial Times reported him as saying in an interview published on Sunday.
Stephen Hahn, who serves as the commissioner of FDA, said his agency was prepared to authorize a vaccine before Phase Three clinical trials were complete, the paper reported https://on.ft.com/3b8Uq8I.
