A real estate building in Sydney’s southwest has been destroyed after a fire swept through the premises.

Emergency crews were called to the Ray White building on Argyle Street, Camden just after 5pm today.

The Ray White real estate on Argyle Street, Camden is on fire. ()

The blaze required more than 50 firefighters and two choppers to assist as flames licked near neighbouring buildings.

It took crews more than an hour to extinguish the fire and officers have remained overnight to monitor for flare-ups.

