Elizabeth Olsen Deletes Instagram Amid Backlash for Not Posting Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Some people have since come to the ‘WandaVision’ actress’ defense, with the majority of them pointing out that not everything has to be posted on social media.

Many colleagues of Chadwick Boseman have paid their tributes to the actor ever since news of his passing broke the Internet. However, Elizabeth Olsen was not among them and as a result of that, a number of people attacked her for not doing the same. And while the actress has yet to respond to the trolls, she has deactivated her Instagram account.

It’s still unclear why Elizabeth decided to remove herself from the social media site, but some people have suspected that it was probably due to the backlash. This prompted them to come to the “WandaVision” star’s defense as they pointed out that people grieve differently and not everything has to be posted on social media.

“This is so sick, people don’t understand that we all mourn differently and that celebrities don’t have the obligation to be posting about everything on social media, especially regarding this. People are insane,” one person wrote. “This is terrible. His death was a huge shock for everyone, sometimes it takes awhile for us to process what just happened. And even after we do so we don’t always want to open up about it right away. She has every right to keep to herself, especially since they were so close,” another said.

There was also an individual who commented, “Can people not just let people morn in their own way. Not everything has to be a public spectral and just because it isn’t doesn’t mean they didn’t appreciate that person.”

Chadwick’s family confirmed his death on Friday, August 28, explaining that he battled colon cancer for four years prior to his passing. “The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” so the statement read.

Following the heartbreaking news, many people have since paid tribute to the “Black Panther” stars, including his “Avengers: Endgame” co-stars.