Dustin Johnson hit one of the most clutch putts you will ever see during the final round of the BMW Championship on Sunday.

Johnson walked to the 18th hole one shot back of John Rahm, who was the leader in the clubhouse at 4-under for the tournament. After missing the fairway with his tee shot and having a poor angle to the flag, Johnson left himself 43 feet for a seemingly impossible downhill birdie putt. Somehow, D.J. drained it.