Don’t decry the “language of the unheard” with whistles of law and order

Our nation continues to boil in a state of civil arrest. We all feel it. As pressure builds and elections near, our city officials have begun to blow whistles — calls laced with law and order melodies.

A recent action in Denver starred some overly-righteous and aggressive actors. They set fires, busted windows, spray-painted walls, and tossed fireworks at police. Denver Director of Safety Murphy Robinson both denounced the ‘anarchy’ and encouraged other officials to make statements.

Gov. Jared Polis went to social media particularly concerned by an incident of property damage at a family-owned Quizno restaurant on Grant Street.

“Just as we all condemn inexcusable acts of terror against a family-owned restaurant, acts of criminal terrorism are just as wrong against corporate chains and public buildings.”

He ended his statement with, “An attack against any of our lives and property is an attack against all of our lives and property.”

His entire statement doesn’t add up. Especially the use of criminal terrorism and comparing small businesses to corporate chains.

First off, this family-owned franchise is not comparable to a corporation. I’m sure this family has poured countless financial sacrifices and sweat equity into their business. The insurance deductible to cover this damage might put them out of their entire savings.

But this is the stark difference. A corporation like Wellsfargo or Walmart can eat costs like these with no problem. I hope there’s community outpour for this family to recover.

Gov. Polis also mentions an attack on property and life in the same sentence. Equating corporations and property to personhood jeopardizes the safety of people. Loss of property and loss of life are two very different things.

Sure, the moral high ground of those arrested is brittle. But their actions weren’t targeted to terrorize that specific family.

Yes, the vandalism was an aggressive action considered a crime. But property damage is less harmful than the violent killing of people. Either by civilians or police.

