Dodgers set National League record for home runs in a month with Bellinger’s blast By

2/2 © . MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas Rangers



2/2

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit three home runs in the first three innings of Sunday’s game against the host Texas Rangers to set a National League record for homers in a month with 57.

Cody Bellinger slammed the record-breaking homer with a two-run shot into the right-field seats off Kyle Gibson in the third inning. The Atlanta Braves held the old NL mark of 56, set in June 2019.

The New York Yankees hold the major league record after slugging 74 in August of last year.

Corey Seager started the power display with a first-inning homer off the right-handed Gibson. Will Smith hit a solo shot in the second as the Dodgers tied the record.

Bellinger’s record-breaking blast off Gibson made it 4-0.

–Field Level Media