Dennis Schroder and P.J. Tucker were ejected from Game 5 of the Oklahoma City Thunder-Houston Rockets series on Saturday, but neither played will be suspended.

The NBA announced on Sunday that both Schroder and Tucker have been fined $25,000. Schroder was trying to fight through a screen in the third quarter when he nailed Tucker in the groin. Tucker was angry about the play and responded with a headbutt.