DeFi’s meteoric rise continues as locked in value hits $9 billion By Cointelegraph

DeFi’s meteoric rise continues as locked in value hits $9 billion
Decentralized finance (DeFi) hit another milestone as its locked in value reaches $9.02 billion as DeFi projects gained speed in the past few months.
Aave continues to be the largest DeFi project, with $1.71 billion locked, followed by MakerDAO with $1.43 billion, Balancer at $1.36 billion, Curve Finance at $1.26 billion, yearn.finance at $953.6 million and Synthetix with $871 million. Yearn’s YFI token surged 75% in the past day, with its price hitting $38,883 on Binance. The price moved its market capitalization to $1 billion.
