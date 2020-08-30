David Ross: Antone threw at Rizzo intentionally

Managers David Ross and David Bell addressed the ejections from the second game of a doubleheader between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs on Saturday, and Ross believes one of his players was thrown at intentionally.

The Cubs won the first game of the doubleheader 3-0, but the Reds took the second game 6-5. In the second game, both managers were among five who were ejected.

Ross was ejected for complaining after a Tejay Antone pitch sailed over Anthony Rizzo’s head in the top of the fourth. So was Cubs assistant coach Mike Borzello.

Then in the bottom of the fourth, Adbert Alzolay threw high on Shogo Akiyama. Bell, Joey Votto and Jesse Winker were ejected from Cincinnati’s side for complaining.

Ross was convinced that Reds pitcher Tejay Antone was throwing at Rizzo.

“That’s not a slip. That’s not a miss. That’s not a grab some rosin slip. That was intentional. There is no doubt in my mind,” Ross said after the game via ESPN Chicago’s Jesse Rogers.

Reds manager David Bell denied Antone was throwing at Rizzo.

“There is absolutely no way we throw at anyone, certainly not anyone’s head,” he said, via The Athletic’s C. Trent Rosecrans.

Whatever the case, the umpires felt there was enough to warrant some ejections.

The teams will meet again on Sunday in the finale of a four-game series. The Reds have won two of three so far.