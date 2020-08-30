Danai Gurira On Chadwick Boseman’s Death

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
14

Updated 15 minutes ago. Posted 15 minutes ago

“How do you honor a king?”

This weekend, the world was shocked and saddened by the news of Chadwick Boseman’s death.


Valerie Macon / Getty Images

The 43-year-old was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2016, which later progressed to Stage IV.

Everyone from fans to celebrities to politicians have been sharing heartfelt tributes and honoring Chadwick’s incredible life and legacy.


Matt Kennedy / Â©Walt Disney Co./courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

On Sunday, his Black Panther costar Danai Gurira shared a statement on social media and, this isn’t hyperbole, I’m actually crying.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler shared very touching words, as well.

“How do you honor a king?” she began. “Reeling from the loss of my colleague, my friend, my brother. Struggling for words. Nothing feels adequate.”

“I always marveled at how special Chadwick was. Such a pure hearted, profoundly generous, regal, fun guy.”


Presley Ann / Getty Images

“My entire job as Okoye was to respect and protect a king. Honor his leadership. Chadwick made that job profoundly easy. He was the epitome of kindness, elegance, diligence and grace.”


©Walt Disney Co./ Everett Collection

“On many an occasion I would think how thankful I was that he was the leading man I was working closely with. A true class act. And so perfectly equipped to take on the responsibility of leading the franchise that changed everything for Black representation,” she continued.

“He made everyone feel loved, heard and seen. He played great, iconic roles because he possessed inside of himself that connection to greatness to be able to so richly bring them to life,” she wrote.


John Sciulli / Getty Images

“He had a heroic spirit, and marched to the beat of his own drum; hence his excellence as an artist and the incredible courage and determination as he faced life’s challenges; while still guiding us all.”


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

“He was zen and sweet and funny (with the very best laugh), attentive, and truly, truly, good.”

“I can’t even wrap my mind around this loss. A loss resonating in my own heart as well as around the globe. The children he inspired, my heart aches for them, to lose their hero just as they finally found him.”


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“I am so thankful to have taken the Black Panther journey with him. To have known him, spent time in his light and leadership and to call him forever a friend,” she concluded.


Instagram: @danaigurira

She signed off the post “Lala Ngoxolo Kumkani,” which translates to “Rest in Peace, King” 😭.

