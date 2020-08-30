Danai Gurira On Chadwick Boseman’s Death

“How do you honor a king?”
This weekend, the world was shocked and saddened by the news of Chadwick Boseman’s death.
Everyone from fans to celebrities to politicians have been sharing heartfelt tributes and honoring Chadwick’s incredible life and legacy.
On Sunday, his Black Panther costar Danai Gurira shared a statement on social media and, this isn’t hyperbole, I’m actually crying.
“How do you honor a king?” she began. “Reeling from the loss of my colleague, my friend, my brother. Struggling for words. Nothing feels adequate.”
“I always marveled at how special Chadwick was. Such a pure hearted, profoundly generous, regal, fun guy.”
“My entire job as Okoye was to respect and protect a king. Honor his leadership. Chadwick made that job profoundly easy. He was the epitome of kindness, elegance, diligence and grace.”
“He made everyone feel loved, heard and seen. He played great, iconic roles because he possessed inside of himself that connection to greatness to be able to so richly bring them to life,” she wrote.
“He had a heroic spirit, and marched to the beat of his own drum; hence his excellence as an artist and the incredible courage and determination as he faced life’s challenges; while still guiding us all.”
“I can’t even wrap my mind around this loss. A loss resonating in my own heart as well as around the globe. The children he inspired, my heart aches for them, to lose their hero just as they finally found him.”
“I am so thankful to have taken the Black Panther journey with him. To have known him, spent time in his light and leadership and to call him forever a friend,” she concluded.
