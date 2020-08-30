Crunchy Black’s Daughter Shot and Killed in Memphis

Ashley Richardson, the daughter of rap group Three 6 Mafia, was reportedly shot while sitting in a car with her boyfriend outside a hotel on Friday, August 28.

Crunchy Black, a former longtime member of the Oscar-winning rap group Three 6 Mafia, is dealing with a family tragedy. The rapper’s daughter Ashley Richardson reportedly passed away after she was fatally shot outside a hotel in Memphis on Friday, August 28.

According to WMC5 Memphis, Ashley was sitting in a car with her boyfriend at the Fair View Inn & Suites on American Way when the shooting took place at around 3 P.M. local time. Both victims were declared dead at the scene.

One man, who arrived shortly after the incident, reportedly identified the female victim as the 26-year-old mother of his child. The woman’s aunt also said she has a son and a daughter, but nobody could identify the male victim.

The shooter is still on the run as police are investigating the double homicide. A large group of friends and relatives reportedly gathered, hugging and crying at the crime scene as they demanded answers, but it was too early in the investigation. Police had to tell one relative to go back across the crime scene tape.

Crunchy Black was a member of Three 6 Mafia since its formation in 1991 until he left the group in 2006 over monetary disputes. He continues his career as a hip-hop artist by releasing his first solo album called “On My Own” in 2006.

The Hype man himself was a victim of gun violence in 2012, when he was shot in the face and the leg in Las Vegas. He, however, recovered very quickly from the injuries and was released from the hospital just days after the shooting.

In 2014, Crunchy was arrested on arrested on two domestic violence charges and one possession of cocaine charge in Minnesota. He has since been freed. The 43-year-old rapper has not released a statement on his daughter’s passing.