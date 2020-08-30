Coronavirus Australia live updates August 31: Breaking News and Live Updates: Victoria’s case numbers ‘still too high’ for lockdown exit plan; Anti-lockdown protesters taunt Melbourne police; Sydney cluster grows

Queensland recorded four new coronavirus cases yesterday, as Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young urged everyone in the state’s south-east to consider themselves a casual contact of a positive case.
The new infections prompted the temporary closure of an Ipswich school and a Brisbane childcare centre.
All four of the new cases are close contacts of previously known cases linked to a growing cluster at a youth detention centre and a correction services training academy in Wacol.
Dr Young noted there had now cumulatively been 101 days’-worth of infectious cases out in the community in the past fortnight, saying she expected more cases in the coming days.
“Anyone who lives in that south-east corner should think of themselves as a casual contact,” she said.
“They might have been where one of our cases has been.”
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the coronavirus was taking a toll on everyone and she is concerned about people’s mental health.
“Everybody will be impacted in some way, whether it is not seeing friends or family as much as they used to, or with these restrictions in place, not being able to go and see your loved ones in aged care facilities or visit a close family friend who may be in hospital,” she said.