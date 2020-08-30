Coronavirus Australia live updates August 31: Breaking News and Live Updates: Victoria’s case numbers ‘still too high’ for lockdown exit plan; Anti-lockdown protesters taunt Melbourne police; Sydney cluster grows

By Mark Saunokonoko and Lara Pearce< class="text--">17:03

Queensland recorded four new coronavirus cases yesterday, as Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young urged everyone in the state’s south-east to consider themselves a casual contact of a positive case.

The new infections prompted the temporary closure of an Ipswich school and a Brisbane childcare centre.

All four of the new cases are close contacts of previously known cases linked to a growing cluster at a youth detention centre and a correction services training academy in Wacol.

Dr Young noted there had now cumulatively been 101 days’-worth of infectious cases out in the community in the past fortnight, saying she expected more cases in the coming days.

“Anyone who lives in that south-east corner should think of themselves as a casual contact,” she said.

“They might have been where one of our cases has been.”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the coronavirus was taking a toll on everyone and she is concerned about people’s mental health.