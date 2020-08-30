Construction of a $ 20 billion chip manufacturing plant in Wuhan was halted due to a lack of funds, the latest example of China’s semiconductor efforts failing to take off (South China Morning Post)

South China morning post:
Construction of a $ 20 billion chip manufacturing plant in Wuhan was halted due to a lack of funding, the latest example of China’s efforts in semiconductors failing to get off the ground. Construction of a $ 20 billion state-of-the-art semiconductor manufacturing plant in Wuhan has stalled due to lack of funding. It is …
