Collingwood Magpies coach Nathan Buckley press conference

AFL coaching legend David Parkin often referred to his post match media conferences as the ‘fifth quarter’.

And, throughout the ages, the ‘fifth quarter’ has often produced more headlines than the actual match itself.

Mick Malthouse’s media conferences were something to behold: a verbal wrestling match with reporters where there was never a real winner.

But it was Malthouse’s coaching successor at Collingwood, Nathan Buckley, who threw up an unexpected salvo following his team’s win over Carlton yesterday.

Just as the media conference was about to wind up, Buckley decided to respond to a weekend newspaper article which suggested there was an “emptiness” about him due to the fact that a premiership eluded him as a player and, so far, as a coach.

The article was penned by the Herald-Sun’s chief footballer writer Mark Robinson.

It clearly irked Buckley.

Prompting this at the back end of yesterday’s media conference.

“Can I just say something – I know there was an article in the paper the other day, I don’t want to make it all about me, it was about emptiness,” he said.

“I just want to put on record my life is very far from empty.

“I don’t have a flag, I’ll be working towards it, but it’s not going to define me whether I get it or not.”

He went on…

“My life is very full. I’m very fortunate I’ve got a lot of love, a great club, a great group of boys and I’m looking forward to whatever the next couple of months brings.”

The mere fact that Buckley addressed the article in such a forum goes against the mantra of most coaches that “external noises” have no impact or relevance.

But, curiously, this article got to Buckley.

Curious because had it been a few years ago, such a response wouldn’t have been out of the norm.

But Nathan Buckley, the 2020 version, is a far more relaxed and amiable Nathan Buckley than, say, the 2016 version.

Gone is the intensity that Buckley seemed to carry with him on a daily basis.

Instead, we’re now seeing a far more relaxed figure, smiling more than frowning, joking more than berating.

At the risk of telling tales out of school, there was a moment recently on The Sunday Footy Show just before Buckley was to join the panel as a guest.

In the ad break prior, one of the panellists made a light-hearted remark… unaware that the Collingwood coach could actually hear the off-air banter.

Although it was an innocent and inoffensive remark, it could’ve been misconstrued.

But far from taking it that way, Buckley joined in on the joke.

It illustrated the laid-back nature of Buckley these days.

The Mark Robinson article itself was hardly the worst observation ever made in the media about Buckley … and surely a player as decorated and revered as Buckley would feel unfulfilled if he was to see out his football days, be it as a player or coach, without having achieved the ultimate prize.

Unfortunately yesterday’s ‘setting the record straight’ exercise detracted somewhat from two significant points emanating from the game.

Firstly, Collingwood beat the old foe, Carlton, to help its chances of making the finals.

And secondly, it was Nathan Buckley’s 200th game as Collingwood coach, adding to his 260 games as a Magpies player.

He’s black and white through and through … despite not appreciating everything in black and white.

