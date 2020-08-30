Ciara’s Goodies Was Almost Britney Spears Song

“I had this record, but not knowing that behind the scenes, there was a conversation about this song being potentially taken from me and given to an artist like Britney Spears, who was on the same roster as me,” she explained. “I learned about the story later, but the crazy thing for me is that if I would’ve known about it then, I would have fought tooth and nail.”



Mark Ralston / Getty Images

“It was because it’s a record that I actually was a part of creating,” she added. “I was heavily involved in the writing side of it as well.”