Ciara’s Goodies Was Almost Britney Spears Song

Ciara said, “Not my ‘Goodies.'”
Any millennial worth their salt will — to this day — be able to recite Ciara’s “Goodies” word for word.
The 2004 hit was — no, excuse me — is an anthem. A moment. Our generation’s “WAP,” if you will.
Well, in the first episode of her new Apple Music radio show, Level Up with Ciara, the 34-year-old revealed that they almost weren’t her goodies. Or rather, that the iconic song almost went to a different singer.
And not just any singer…Britney Spears.
“When I had this record, I knew that it was a very, very special record,” the “Level Up” singer said. “And I worked so hard on this record and this industry can sometimes bring you incredible challenges, hence why I love the power of having my own record label.”
Apparently, those challenges led to the singer switching labels at the time, moving from Arista Records to Jive Rcords…the same label as Britney.
“I had this record, but not knowing that behind the scenes, there was a conversation about this song being potentially taken from me and given to an artist like Britney Spears, who was on the same roster as me,” she explained. “I learned about the story later, but the crazy thing for me is that if I would’ve known about it then, I would have fought tooth and nail.”
“This was my very first song that I put out into the universe. My first song, and by God’s grace, it also was a No. 1 song. It was just kind of surreal to see that my dream was coming true.”
But what do you think? Would you have liked a Britney Spears “Goodies?” Tell me in the comments!
