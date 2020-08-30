China’s Wang Yi tells other countries not to interfere in China’s internal affairs By

© . China’s State Councilor Wang Yi meets Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne in Rome
PARIS () – The top Chinese government diplomat, State Councilor Wang Yi, said on Sunday that what was happening in the Xinjiang and Hong Kong region was China’s internal affair and that other countries should not interfere.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian previously said that in a meeting with Wang-Yi he had reminded him of Paris’s deep concerns about the worsening human rights situation in those two regions.
