Chadwick Boseman to Be Honored at the 2020 MTV VMAs Following His Death

The world continues to mourn the loss of Chadwick Boseman.

Ahead of the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, the annual awards ceremony will dedicate a special tribute to the late star, who recently passed away after privately battling colon cancer.

A source close to the production exclusively tells E! News what viewers can expect during tonight’s event.

“At the very top of the show, host Keke Palmer will make the announcement. Later in the show, there will also be an ‘In Memoriam’ segment among other dedications,” the source shares, adding that this presentation was done “in the 11th hour.”

Back in 2018, Boseman was celebrated at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Due to his knock-out performance in Black Panther, the actor earned two awards that night: Best Hero and Best Performance.

News of MTV’s upcoming tribute comes only two days following Boseman’s death. According to a statement shared on his social media accounts, Boseman passed away at home with his loved ones, including his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward.