Carmelo Anthony hoping to be back with Trail Blazers next season

At 36 years old, Carmelo Anthony’s time in the NBA is winding down. However, that doesn’t mean he’s done competing quite yet.

After making a successful return to the court this season with the Trail Blazers, the 10-time All-Star would like to continue playing next season, ideally with Portland.

Anthony said following the Blazers Game 5 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Baxter Holmes:

“I pray that it can be Portland, I think I found a home in Portland. I think you (media members) saw it, why this is a good fit for me. Whenever you find a situation that’s comfortable and allows you to be who you are, you want to stay in that situation. There’s no need to try different things when something is working.”

Before signing with Portland, Anthony was out of the NBA for more than a year after stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets.

Anthony isn’t quite the player he used to be, though he did average 15.4 points, 1.5 assists and 6.3 rebounds this season while shooting 43 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Anthony’s contributions in the Orlando bubble were even more impressive. In the series against the Lakers, he averaged 15.2 points, 5 rebounds and two assists per game while shooting 41.2 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from three-point range.

Given his solid contributions to the club this season, it would be a surprise if Anthony isn’t back with Portland next season.