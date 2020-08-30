BTC, ATOM, LEND, XEM, YFI By Cointelegraph

Top 5 Cryptocurrencies to Watch This Week: BTC, ATOM, LEND, XEM, YFI
Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse believes that the U.S. Federal Reserve’s recent decision to allow inflation to stay above its 2% target objective could debase the dollar further. According to Garlinghouse, this decision is likely to lead “to further diversification of assets which will certainly be good for crypto.”
The various stimulus and fiscal measures announced around the world to counter the coronavirus pandemic led economic slowdown are bullish for (BTC). However, Bitcoin’s major bull market cycles show that each successive cycle has been longer than the previous one.
