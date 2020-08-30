Binance Charity and Integro Foundation raise $1 million for PPEs By Cointelegraph

Binance Charity and Integro Foundation raise $1 million for PPEs
Binance Charity and Integro Foundation raised $1 million to donate personal protective equipment to frontline workers.
A total of 500,000 KN-95 masks will be distributed to workers in the Brazilian Amazon (NASDAQ:), Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Venezuela, Peru, Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Bermuda, Barbados, St. Lucia, Haiti, Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, the Navajo nations, Russia and Puerto Rico. The initiative is part of the Crypto Against COVID campaign.
