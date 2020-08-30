Best Sprint Phones in 2020

Without a doubt, Samsung’s Galaxy S20 is the best phone you can buy on Sprint/T-Mobile right now. Samsung’s Galaxy S series impresses every year, and this update for 2020 is especially exciting. The S20 delivers Samsung’s first 120Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a large 4,000 mAh battery. The 6.2-inch screen size keeps the phone easy to manage in one hand, not to mention the gorgeous Cloud Pink color you can get. And, yes, it supports T-Mobile’s 5G network.