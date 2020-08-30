Bella Thorne Apologizes to Sex Workers for Harming Their Income on OnlyFans

Instagram

The former Disney darling is sorry to content creators on the adult social media platform after a new price limit is set following her record-breaking $1 million earning.

Bella Thorne has apologised to content creators on the OnlyFans platform for allegedly harming their income.

The 22-year-old actress joined the subscription-based social media platform, best known for the adult content shared by content creators, earlier this month (Aug20) to start sharing content with her fans.

She quickly broke the record for the most earnings in one week, after becoming the first account holder to bank $1 million (£760,000) in her first 24 hours – but since then her account has been the subject of controversy.

Although Bella has said she will not be posting nudity on her page, a screenshot which claimed that the actress was charging $200 (£150) for a naked photo went viral, and fans soon started demanding refunds after being “scammed” into buying the photos.

The star insisted the screenshot was falsified, and bosses at OnlyFans have since set a new limit on the price that creators can charge for pay-per-view content, which many have attributed to Bella’s antics on the site.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday (29Aug20), the Infamous star explained she went on OnlyFans with the best of intentions and that she’s going to talk to officials at the company to make things right.

“I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalise the stigmas, And in trying to do this I hurt you,” she shared. “I have risked my career a few times to remove the stigma behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred people spew behind anything sex related. I wrote and directed a porn (film) against the high brows of my peers and managers because I WANTED to help with the stigma behind sex.”

“I am a mainstream face and when you have a voice, a platform, you try to use you in helping others and advocate for something bigger than yourself (sic). Again in this process I hurt you and for that I’m truly sorry,” Bella continued.

She added, “Ps. I’m meeting with only fans about the new restrictions to find out why!!! This is f**ked up and I’m sorry comment any ideas or concerns you want brought up to OF!! and send me your links and a pic so I can promote you guys.”