Bella Thorne Apologized For OnlyFans Controversy

Bradley Lamb
Updated 10 minutes ago. Posted 10 minutes ago

“In this process I hurt you and for that I’m truly sorry.”

So, Bella Thorne just took to Twitter to apologize for some of the controversy that’s been surrounding her OnlyFans account.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

In case you missed it, Bella Thorne broke records by earning $1 million in less than a day on the website — which allows users to charge a subscription for exclusive content.

However, she came under fire after Twitter users claimed that she was charging $200 for nude photos — which weren’t actually nude. Subsequently, a lot of people allegedly requested refunds.


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Users then noted some possible new restrictions on the website — like limits on how much people can charge for subscriptions and tips — and saw a connection between the two. In particular, these restrictions would directly impact how sex workers are able to make their income on the platform and many were understandably upset.

Well, in a series of tweets, Bella addressed the backlash herself on Saturday:

PT1 Remove the stigma behind sex, sex work, and the negativity that surrounds the word SEX itself by bringing a mainstream face to it that’s what I was trying to do, to help bring more faces to the site to create more revenue for content creators on the site.

She also referenced the porn movie, Her and Him, that she directed last year with Pornhub:

behind anything sex related. I wrote and directed a porn against the high brows of my peers and managers because I WANTED to help with the stigma behind sex.

And said that she was “truly sorry”:

...I am a mainstream face and when you have a voice, a platform, you try to use you in helping others and advocate for something bigger than yourself. Again in this process I hurt you and for that I’m truly sorry.

She then concluded by saying that she would be talking to OnlyFans about the apparent new restrictions:

Ps. I’m meeting with only fans about the new restrictions to find out why!!! This is fucked up and I’m sorry comment any ideas or concerns you want brought up to OF!! and send me your links and a pic so I can promote you guys

In terms of how the apology was received…well, it could have gone better — especially with some sex workers themselves:

@bellathorne nobody cares that you “risked your career” what career? YOU can do anything you want to do. Sex workers RELY on onlyfans and maybe a couple other platforms. Why did you need to charge $200 for a scam if it was to “end the stigma” you made us look like money hungry scammers thx

Bella Thorne’s apology boils down to “I was just trying to give you guys exposure cuz I’m so famous, jeez, where’s my thanks?”

@bellathorne this would be all find and dandy except for you dipped your toe in, and called it sex work. you still know nothing of the actual time and effort that goes into it. you know NOTHING about the real, every day hate and harassment that comes with it. you sold lingerie pics for a week

Fingers crossed all gets resolved with OnlyFans!

