Bella Thorne Apologized For OnlyFans Controversy

“In this process I hurt you and for that I’m truly sorry.”
So, Bella Thorne just took to Twitter to apologize for some of the controversy that’s been surrounding her OnlyFans account.
In case you missed it, Bella Thorne broke records by earning $1 million in less than a day on the website — which allows users to charge a subscription for exclusive content.
However, she came under fire after Twitter users claimed that she was charging $200 for nude photos — which weren’t actually nude. Subsequently, a lot of people allegedly requested refunds.
Users then noted some possible new restrictions on the website — like limits on how much people can charge for subscriptions and tips — and saw a connection between the two. In particular, these restrictions would directly impact how sex workers are able to make their income on the platform and many were understandably upset.
Well, in a series of tweets, Bella addressed the backlash herself on Saturday:
She also referenced the porn movie, Her and Him, that she directed last year with Pornhub:
And said that she was “truly sorry”:
She then concluded by saying that she would be talking to OnlyFans about the apparent new restrictions:
In terms of how the apology was received…well, it could have gone better — especially with some sex workers themselves:
Fingers crossed all gets resolved with OnlyFans!
