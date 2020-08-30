Bell offering prepaid customers $50/8GB and other postpaid promotional plans

Bell is offering a new promotion to move customers from prepaid to postpaid.
Sent in by a reader, the Quebec-based national telecom company is sending out emails to its prepaid customers, offering a deal if they switch over to a postpaid month-to-month plan. Customers can pair the plan with a new phone as well, if they choose.
Each plan offers unlimited Canada-wide talk, and unlimited Canada-wide, U.S. and international texting.
Data-wise the promotions come in three different offerings:
- 2GB of data for $30 per month
- 6GB of data for $40 per month
- 8GB of data for $50 per month
Bell is also letting customers put their current balances towards their new monthly plan.
The company says that up to $50 of your balance will come off the first bill and $20 thereafter until your balance reaches $0.
Bell says the offer ends on September 30th. If you’re a Bell prepaid customer and haven’t received the email, check out the deal here.
Thanks, Paul