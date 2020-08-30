Bathurst 1000 2020 race date confirmed, V8 Supercars championship finale

The Bathurst 1000 will conclude this year’s V8 Supercars season with a new race date of October 18 confirmed for the format’s showpiece event.

As with most sports, COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the Supercars calendar with CEO Sean Seamer confirming how the season would end after the Townsville leg of the schedule.

In all it will be a 10-round season, with 300 championship points up for grabs at the Bathurst 1000, potentially setting up a mouthwatering climax in the battle for the championship.

Scott McLaughlin’s Bathurst win remains provisional. (AAP)

It’s a finish that has been endorsed by star drivers Scott McLaughlin and Jamie Whincup, who are both in contention for the title.

The 2020 edition of the championship will be the third time a Bathurst finale has been a feature of the calendar. The great race was last the finishing race in 1999 and 2000.

“This is our marquee event on the calendar and this year it will also be our series decider, making it an even more memorable occasion,” Seamer said.

“We looked at all options beyond Bathurst as well as the best options for our Victorian teams, who will have been on the road for over 100 days by the completion of the event.

“Getting those drivers, team personnel and officials’ home to loved ones was at the forefront of this decision.”

Seamer added pushing the event back a week will give teams the opportunity to best prepare for a “fitting farewell for our 60th year of racing”.

Supercars will be back in action next weekend for the Townsville SuperSprint.