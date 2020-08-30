Barclay Goodrow: Ritchie’s hit on Gourde was ‘pretty dirty’

Boston Bruins forward Nick Ritchie was heavily criticized for his hit on Tampa Bay Lightning forward Yanni Gourde during Game 4 of their Stanley Cup Playoff matchup on Saturday.
That criticism included Lightning players revealing their true thoughts on the hit, and Barclay Goodrow didn’t hold back when discussing it on Sunday.
Goodrow, who plays alongside Gourde and Blake Coleman, dropped the gloves with Ritchie in the third period to defend his teammate and let him know Ritchie’s hit was unacceptable.
Ritchie was assessed a five-minute major penalty for boarding on the play, and Gourde later returned to the ice for the third period.
The NHL Department of Player Safety has not yet revealed if Ritchie will receive a hearing for the hit, though many believe he’ll be suspended at least one game.
Boston and Tampa Bay meet in a do-or-die Game 5 on Monday as the Bruins are down 3-1 in the series.
