Barclay Goodrow: Ritchie’s hit on Gourde was ‘pretty dirty’

Ritchie was assessed a five-minute major penalty for boarding on the play, and Gourde later returned to the ice for the third period.

The NHL Department of Player Safety has not yet revealed if Ritchie will receive a hearing for the hit, though many believe he’ll be suspended at least one game.

Boston and Tampa Bay meet in a do-or-die Game 5 on Monday as the Bruins are down 3-1 in the series.